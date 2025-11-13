Military Foils Terrorists’ Attempt To Kidnap 74 Corps Members

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have rescued 74 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from what could have been a mass abduction by terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Borno State.

The military said the corps members, made up of 36 males and 38 females, were travelling in three buses when the vehicles broke down near a known kidnapping hotspot around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, the troops moved swiftly after a CCTV surveillance system monitored by the military detected suspicious activity in the area.

“On arrival, the troops discovered that the passengers were NYSC members who had been stranded after their vehicles developed mechanical faults.

“The troops immediately secured the area and rescued them from a likely abduction attempt by Boko Haram or ISWAP terrorists operating in that axis,” Uba said.

He said the rescued corps members were evacuated to the Buratai military base for protection while arrangements were made for their onward journey to their destinations.

Advertisement

Lt.-Col. Uba noted that the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, commended the troops for their vigilance and swift response, stressing that their timely intervention averted another tragedy.

“The Theatre Commander reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian military to ensuring the safety of all citizens and maintaining security across the North East region,” he added.

The military emphasised that the successful operation underscores the effectiveness of real-time surveillance systems in curbing terrorist activities in volatile regions such as Borno.

The latest rescue came just 72 hours after troops of OPHK rescued 86 kidnap victims and arrested 29 suspects allegedly involved in supplying logistics to terrorists.

Lt.-Col. Uba said troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion, under Sector 2 OPHK, intercepted the Boko Haram/ISWAP group on November 9, 2025, during an attack at Dutse Kura where insurgents had begun abducting civilians and hijacking vehicles along the same Buratai–Kamuya route.

Advertisement

“The troops thwarted the attack, pursued the terrorists towards Mangari, and overpowered them in a follow-up encounter near a camp, forcing the insurgents to flee in disarray.

“A search of the area led to the discovery of 11 makeshift terrorist structures and the rescue of 86 kidnapped victims, comprising men, women, and children,” Uba said.

Security forces recovered several items from the terrorists, including one AK-47 rifle, five magazines loaded with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles.

After clearing the area, troops destroyed the terrorists’ camp in situ to prevent further regrouping.

In another operation, soldiers stationed at Mangada arrested 29 logistics suppliers en route to Chilaria, believed to be aiding terrorist groups with essential supplies.

Recovered items included two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with about 1,000 litres of petrol, four gallons of engine oil, two new gun truck tyres, a large cache of medical supplies, and foodstuffs and provisions intended for insurgents.

Advertisement

“All operations were conducted successfully with no casualties on the part of our troops.

“The Military High Command commended the gallantry and professionalism of the troops while charging Operation Hadin Kai to sustain operations to deny terrorists freedom of action across the North East theatre,” Uba concluded.