Lagos Continues Arrest Of Beggars, Street Nuisance In Ketu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has resumed the arrest of beggars and other individuals constituting a nuisance along Ketu-Alapere and adjoining areas of the state as part of renewed efforts to restore order, safety, and cleanliness in public spaces.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, announced the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, stating that the enforcement is part of the government’s commitment to maintaining a clean and safe environment.

“We have resumed enforcement operations and arrests of beggars and other individuals constituting nuisance along Ketu-Alapere and adjoining areas. The operation is part of our sustained efforts to restore order, safety, and cleanliness across public spaces in Lagos,” Wahab wrote.

He acknowledged the social dimensions of street begging but stressed that such acts cannot be allowed to compromise public safety or environmental order.

“While we understand the social dimensions of street begging, the state cannot allow actions that compromise public safety or environmental order. Together, we will maintain the vision of a Cleaner Lagos and a Greater Lagos,” he added.

A video obtained by THE WHISTLER showed some of those arrested, including the physically challenged, being escorted into a Black Maria during the operation.

Advertisement

The clearance exercise, which began on Wednesday, follows a similar operation carried out last year.

In December 2024, the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce arrested at least 17 persons, including eight minors, in different parts of the state for alleged street begging.

The operation covered major routes such as Alfred Rewane, Osborne, Alexandra, and Bourdillon in Ikoyi, as well as the Lekki-Ajah express corridor on Victoria Island.

The state government has repeatedly warned that activities such as street begging, hawking, and other public nuisances will not be tolerated.