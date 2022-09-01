‘Military Generals Threatening Me Over 2023 Election’ – Gov Wike

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that some retired military generals are threatening him over his refusal to accept to do their “bidding” in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

According to Wike, the retired generals are threatening to use the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to deal with him if he refuses to budge.

“Some people threatened that they are former generals, they are close to the CIA in America and they can deal with us. I said listen, no problem. If you are close to the American CIA , why don’t you use it to solve the Boko Haram problem? Is it on my body (me) you’ll use it? Nigeria has a serious problem and you are close to the CIA, you know them as former generals, why not use that contact and solve Nigeria’s problem?” Wike, who didn’t mention any name, quizzed.

“You want to use it to threaten me? Who are you that I should come and do your bidding? I say no to that. I will do the bidding of Nigerians, not the bidding of few people who believe that if they are not there, it should be their children.

“No other child should come up outside theirs. I will not do that. So, all of us, prepare because a day shall come and Rivers State shall take a decision on what to do.”

Speaking at the flag-off of the construction of Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, Wike wondered why the retired generals have been unable to solve Boko Haram insurgency in the country despite their CIA connection.

The governor has been turning a deaf ear to entreaties by chieftains of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the next election.

Wike’s problem with Wike resulted from the former’s refusal to pick him as his vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Meanwhile, in what appeared to be a dig at his party and its presidential candidate, Wike said no presidential candidate would “collect votes” from Rivers in 2023 without striking an agreement on what he/she would do for the state.

“So, if you have given to Adamawa, you have given to Benue, you have given to Delta, would you not give Rivers? Is it just to collect our votes?” he queried.

During flag-off performed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Wike said that he was counting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to bequeath a legacy of free and fair elections.

“I thank Mr. President (for saying) that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.

“Thank God Mr. President for saying that you will not interfere or intimidate anybody. That means your party has no way to win,” he said.

The governor further appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resist all pressures by persons not to undermine the election.

“My problem is INEC, whether they will do what they said they will do. They are making promises now. I don’t know whether they will keep to it. If INEC will keep to the promises that Nigeria will get a better election, I will be so happy. Everybody will see with their eyes; Abuja does not vote. It is the people here that will vote.”