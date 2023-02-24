Mirroring Anambra State 24 Hours To Presidential Poll As Residents Plead For Peaceful Election

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The expectation of Ndi Anambra for the Presidential Election set to take place in less than 24 hours is high, despite the widespread fear of insecurity in the South East.

Residents here go about their daily businesses in the state’s capital, Awka with expectations for tomorrow even as pockets of queues were seen in some of the fuel stations, and at Automated Teller Machine stands following Naira scarcity.

The busy roads did not equate to the picture that non-residents have formed of the state, due to the spate of attacks, especially on police formations, recorded since the beginning of the year.

This can be seen in the number of Nigerians, including election observers, trooping in from the state as observed by THE WHISTLER at International Cargo Airport.

Other residents of the state as well, were sighted with travel bags, specifically students en route to their various destinations where they expect to vote.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER about their expectations, a trader, Kenechukwu Wealth described the election as an opportunity to change the things he had endured in the last eight years, and according to him, the election gives him such an opportunity.

“We have had different candidates come up to tell us what they will be doing, and my candidate seems to be the only one that has something responsible for the country that everyone can relate with. He talks about taking the country from consumption to production and he is always not shy from any opportunity to talk to Nigerians about them.

“So, this election is going to be to the surprise of many people as one of the freest elections we have ever had, and there is going to be security. We expect to have a free and fair election,” Wealth said.

Also, Chidera Akuache a student of UNIZIK, residing at the temporary site area of the state told THE WHISTLER he is scheduled to travel to his village in Abagana to exercise his franchise.

He said, “I am very excited to vote because I have this mindset that my candidate would work well for Nigeria because we have been suffering a lot. If you look at the situation of Nigeria now, both this cashless policy and all. It is tiring and we are suffering. So, I want someone that will build Nigeria.

“One of the things I do not want to see is vote buying and violence. All I want is a peaceful election where people will vote for their chosen candidate, and go home without witnessing trouble,” Akuache said

Similarly, Ogechukwu Rita another resident whose polling unit is in the Aroma area told THE WHISTLER why she is participating in the election.

“I want a better Nigeria. The country is something else now. There is no cash, there is no fuel. So, we need a better person that will change Nigeria. This is why I am voting for my candidate. When he was a governor of Anambra State, he was a very good governor and he is the best candidate for Nigeria now. I am expecting to see a peaceful election. I don’t want violence,” Rita said.

Securing Anambra

For many residents, their security cannot be questioned because the capital city houses the residence of the State Governor, Charles Soludo and it is believed that the hinterland communities require more security presence for a peaceful election.

Security formation as of Thursday across the capital city was regular. Our correspondent observed there were only two security formations from the airport through communities including Nteje, Awkuzu, Igbariam, Ukpo junction, Enugu Agidi and Amawbia area of the state.

THE WHISTLER understands that the police observation units sighted in the Ukpo and Amawbia areas were the regular checkpoints. The same could be said for the military checkpoint stationed at the Stanel area — a location ushering travellers into the city from Enugu, Ebonyi and others.

By Friday, security presence around the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had heightened following the movement of sensitive materials across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng while responding to questions posed to him by THE WHISTLER during an interactive session with journalists, said the command was fully prepared to secure not only the residents of the state to go about voting without fear of oppression but sensitive electoral materials reported to have arrived on Thursday.

“For Anambra, we know there is going to be an election and the issue of attacks may be on security facilities, yes it happened and you are also aware that they were badly dealt with. In the 3-3 and Awada divisions, the people who came there to attack the division, some of them were neutralized and arms recovered. If we are not ready, we will not be able to do all these things.

“I will advise that anyone with plans to make trouble should think twice because we are very ready for them… If they come out to do anything the weight of the law will be fully on them. My advice to them is to stay off because I am confident that the election will hold in Anambra State,” he said.

He also disclosed plans by the state command to defend the external perimeters of the states to ensure that voters experience a hitch-free exercise.

When asked about his plans to protect Presidential candidates in the state, Echeng said there were already existing plans to ensure their safety and that remains undisclosed for security reasons.

INEC Is Prepared

On Thursday, THE WHISTLER reported the dispatch of sensitive electoral materials including the Bimodal Voters Accreditation (BVAS) and electoral result sheets to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for further movement to the LGAs.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Queen Agu while addressing the press said the state had over 2.5 million voters but the commission added a five per cent increase to accommodate abnormalities on election day.

“We are evacuating the sensitive materials to the Local Government Areas from where we will be moved to the polling units on Saturday. We decided to move on Thursday to be very sure that everything is in order.

“We are checking the materials, the BVAS and the battery so that by 8:30 am on Saturday, we are good to go to enable people to exercise their franchise. We are so prepared, and all non-sensitive materials have been moved to the various LGAs and are ready to move to the polling units.

“INEC is well prepared and our men are well trained. I am calling on Nigerians to come and cast their votes.

“The problem we have in Nigeria is that everyone is becoming too conscious saying, are we safe? We cannot run away from our country. You saw security operatives at the INEC Quarters, and we are very sure that Nigerians will be saved.

“We are on a countdown, We have security men following us until the end of the election,” she said.

Meanwhile, the state appeared calm as scanty campaign posters of Presidential candidates were seen while posters of the senatorial candidates and House of Representatives were sighted in vivid areas of the city.