JUST IN: INEC Suspends Enugu East Election Over Murder Of LP Candidate

INEC Suspends Enugu East Election Over Murder Of LP Candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Enugu East senatorial election following the murder of Oyibo Chukwu – the Labour Party candidate for the constituency.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the election in the senatorial district earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023, has been moved to March 11, 2023.

According to him, the postponement became necessary after the murder of the Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for the constituency, Oyibo Chukwu.

He said, “The party also conveyed its intention to participate in the election for that constituency by replacing its deceased candidate. This request is in line with the provision of the law – Section 34, Sub-Section 1 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

“The Labour Party has provided satisfactory evidence of the death of its candidate. Consequently, the commission has suspended the election in the Senatorial district as provided by law.

“We have already communicated this decision to our Enugu State office.

“Therefore, there will be no senatorial election in Enugu East Senatorial District made up of six local government areas, 77 wards and 1,630 polling units tomorrow, February 25, 2023

“The election will now be combined with the governorship and state assemblies elections holding in the next two weeks, on 11th of March 2023.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how Oyibo was assassinated on Wednesday alongside five other Labour Party supporters.