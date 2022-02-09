Mmaahu Community Killings ‘Cult Related’ – Imo Police

About seven people were reportedly murdered by one Mr Ossy in Mmaahu Community, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, on Tuesday.

Ossy, an alleged escapee of the Owerri Correctional facility, was said to have led twenty armed men of the ‘De-Gbam’ cult group to carry out the attack.

The Imo police spokesman, Michael Abattam, confirmed that the assailants killed at least seven persons when they stormed their residences in the community.

Those killed were identified as Charles Mgbarahor, Funky Anane, Charity Nwachukwu, Edeme Okoro, Isaac Ojenya , Ndubuisi Nwabusi, and Junior Ifeyinwoke.

Abattam said preliminary investigations show that the killers are members of the ‘De-Gbam’ cult group while those allegedly murdered are members of ‘De-well’ confraternity.

He said, “…”Ossy” is an escapee from Imo Correctional Centre Owerri who is reasonably suspected to belong to a cult group known as “De- Gbam”. While the persons killed are suspected to belong to another cult group known as “De- Well”.

“Meanwhile, the command has deployed additional tactical units to the community to support the operation of the Egbema Police Division and Area Command to forestall a reprisal attack.”