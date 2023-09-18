Catholic Priest, Three Others Kidnapped In Enugu

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Marcellinus Obioma Okide, a Catholic priest, has reportedly been kidnapped in Enugu.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

He was kidnapped on Sunday along the Eke-Egede-Affa-Akpakwume Nze road in the state, a source said.

Our correspondent gathered that Fr Okide serves at St Mary’s, Amofia-Agu, Affa Parish. He was said to be on his way to his parish when he was waylaid by the hoodlums.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the kidnap, adding that aside the priest, three other persons were alleged to have been kidnapped along with the cleric.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of more operatives and operational resources of the command for the immediate rescue of the cleric.

He said, “The deployment is to aid the ongoing rescue operation of the victims while the CP has assured that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring the rescue of the victims and fishing out of the perpetrators.”