More Trouble For APC As INEC Affirms Buni As Caretaker Chairman, Rejects Bello

The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be far from over as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as the caretaker chairman of the party.

This came as INEC rejected a letter written to it by the acting caretaker chairman of the APC, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, informing it of APC’s intention to hold a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

In its response sighted by THE WHISTLER, INEC noted that the notice of meeting sent to it by Governor Bello was not signed by Governor Buni, the caretaker chairman recognized by the commission.

INEC’s letter signed by its secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, reads: “Please refer to your letter Ref.APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/022/32, dated 8th March 2022.

“The Commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).

“Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office.

“While hoping these issues are noted for compliance, please accept the assurance of the Commission’s warm regards.”

INEC replies Governor Bello’s letter

Buni’s planned removal as the APC caretaker chairman reportedly stemmed from allegations that he is behind a legal action filed in court by an APC member against the party’s plan to hold its national convention rescheduled for March 26.

President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have approved the sacking of Buni after governors of the party informed him about the alleged plan at a recent meeting held at the State House, Abuja.