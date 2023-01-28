‘Mr. President, What Is Your Legacy’- Ohanaeze Leader Appeals For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief Ralph Obioha, a former caretaker president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Saturday, appealed to President Muhammedu Buhari to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ‘unconditionally’ to ensure peaceful coexistence of all components of Nigeria.

Chief Obioha, a former member of the House of Representatives, stated this in an open letter he addressed to Mr President.

In the letter entitled ‘Patriotic Call On President Buhari To Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’, Chief Obioha said he had ‘followed events surrounding Kanu from when he was brought back to Nigeria from Kenya under circumstances that have been condemned by the courts of the land’.

He stated that, “It’s my understanding that even the United Nations has intervened with a call for his unconditional release.

“Mr President, all Nigerians must be mindful of our diversity and the many mutual advantages we as citizens derive from such diversity. A recognition of this diversity requires that our leaders remain vigilant to any situation that will cause a lasting disaffection of one part against the other.

“In my view, this matter of continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu is roiling the Eastern region of Nigeria and disaffecting legions in Southeast particularly. It’s also core to the rising insecurity in Southeast.”

He urged President Buhari to demonstrate ‘magnanimity and broadmindedness, especially as Nigeria prepares for a crucial election that will redefine the unity of Nigeria’.

He added, “Southeast is an important integral part of the Federation and anything that might challenge its unfettered participation in the election needs to be nipped in the bud.

“The coming 2023 election has provided an opportunity for Mr President to reconsider the matter of Kanu and pursue the path of political solutions instead of the law enforcement solutions that appear to have made the situation worse.

“Mr President, as you consider what will be your legacy, I will recommend that you keep in mind that Nigeria, under your watch, cannot afford to miss this golden opportunity to explore a more reconciliatory path to resolving this matter of Nnamdi Kanu and the issues driving it.”

Our correspondent reports that Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. He is being detained over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.