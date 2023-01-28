Armed Protesters Disrupt Commercial Activities In Osogbo Over Tribunal Sacking Of Gov Adeleke

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was unrest in some parts of Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Saturday as hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, clubs and other dangerous weapons disrupted commercial activities to protest against the verdict of the state’s Election Petition Tribunal.

Hoodlums took over major roads and streets of the state capital to protest sacking of Ademola Adeleke as governor of the state.

There were pockets of violence caused by the hoodlums at Ayetoro, Aregbe, Ota-Efun, Igbonna, Gbeemu, West-bypass and Testing ground.

A popular thug named Ado-Igbonna who was protesting against the verdict of the Tribunal with other armed men blocked the convoy of Commissioner of Police, Osun State, who was patrolling the capital to monitor situations of things.

During the confrontation, the hoodlums ran from the scene with their guns as the police boss left after about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, hoodlums in there numbers were moving round the state capital shooting sporadically into the air which forced many shop owners to close their businesses.

This is just as another set of armed hoodlums blocked Osogbo/Ikirun expressway, as they denied travelers access into the city.

Also, violent protests were recorded in Ilesha and strongholds of Senator Ademola Adeleke while jubilation erupted in Oyetola strongholds.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola said policemen had been deployed to affected places in the state capital and other towns.