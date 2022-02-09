MTN Denies Knowledge Of Industrial Action, Says Company Prioritises Workers Welfare

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC has denied reports of planned industrial action by the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) over conditions of service.

PTECSSAN had on Tuesday in a statement signed by its President, Mr Opeyemi Tomori issued a 14-day ultimatum to alert the public of imminent industrial action.

The issue allegedly borders on non-existence of mutually negotiated exit benefits, discriminatory remuneration or benefits and inhumane retirement benefits.

“As daunting as those issues raised back then were, it was the firm belief of our union that the collective bargaining agreement, if negotiated in good faith and signed off by both parties, would go a long way in addressing the concerns of the workers in the organisation.

“Unfortunately, the company has remained adamant, insisting that all the workers’ conditions of service as stated in the company’s policy must remain so and cannot be negotiated. This negates the agreement they hitherto signed at the Ministry of Labour to fully negotiate the workers’ condition of service,” Tomori had said.

But MTN in a statement titled ‘MTN Nigeria’s Response To News Alleging Planning Industrial Action’ signed by Uto Ukpanah, the company secretary claimed it has not been informed of the industrial action.

“The Company has not received any such communication from PTECSSAN and as such is unable to validate or comment on the issue,” claimed MTN.

The company added, “If there are any concerns, we are sure that they will be brought to our attention and dealt with in a mutually beneficial manner.”

MTN Nigeria’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Esther Akinnukawe said since its 20 years, it has built a ‘people first’ culture that values diversity, inclusivity, and hard work.

MTN said, “Our Company cares immensely about the wellbeing of its workers, and regularly reviews people’s solutions and policies to ensure that they meet global best practices and make MTN Nigeria a great place to work.

“We are committed to the development of our people and value their hard work and dedication. Our workforce is our most critical competitive advantage and a key differentiator in the marketplace, so we take staff welfare, remuneration and career development seriously.

“In line with this, we have stringent policies in place that promote meritocracy and protect our employees from all forms of harassment and discrimination and creates a workplace where employees feel valued and safe.”