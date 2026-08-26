Music Dispute Turns Deadly As Gunman Shoots Four At Kano Wedding

A disagreement over music at a wedding ceremony in Kano has reportedly ended in tragedy, with one guest killed and three others injured after a man allegedly opened fire at the gathering.

The shooting occurred on August 16 at Tudun Yola during a marriage celebration popularly known as a “DJ” event, the Kano State Police Command said.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, the police have arrested a 34-year-old man, Rabiu Mukhtar, over the incident.

Haruna-Kiyawa said the suspect allegedly used a pump-action firearm to shoot four people at the ceremony. The weapon was subsequently recovered by the police.

The victims were taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where they received emergency treatment. However, one of them, Aliyu Mustapha, later succumbed to his injuries.

The three surviving victims are said to be responding to treatment.

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Police also arrested another person in connection with the incident, with both suspects currently being held at the Command’s headquarters in Bompai while investigators probe the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The police spokesman said preliminary findings pointed to a dispute over music at the ceremony as the immediate trigger for the violence.

However, Mukhtar reportedly gave investigators a different account, claiming he fired his weapon after being informed that suspected members of the ‘Yan Daba group were approaching the venue.

The Command said investigations were continuing and assured that suspects found to have committed offences would be prosecuted after the investigation is concluded.