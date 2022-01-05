My Altercation With Maduagwu Publicity Stunt For My Movie—Jim Iyke

Nollywood Actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has revealed that his altercation with fellow Actor Uche Maduagwu was a publicity stunt for his movie ‘Bad Comments’

Jim Iyke had in August 2021 in a viral video beaten up Maduagwu for questioning his source of wealth.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo which was published on Wednesday, Iyke noted that the beating was staged.

He said, “It was orchestrated, I can say it now. I’ve given you two scripts. Do I look like the kind of person that just before the introduction of one of the most important works in my entire career would go and jeopardize it with that? No, I’m too strategic.”

While disclosing the reason for pulling such a stunt, he said, “I wanted to tell them to paint the picture of what it was like in the social media ecosystem. I can orchestrate anything and you will perceive it. It’s about perception.”

Jim Iyke further revealed that he paid Maduagwu and they had an agreement.

“I called the man, we had an understanding, I paid very well for it, rolled out the script, called Moses in, we shot it and we’re about to release the ending of it. I’m not stupid. I will never make that kind of mistake,” he said.

Jim Iyke added that the effect of the stunt gave his movie extra promotion.

“We buried over N20m in the promotion of that film and people were still viewing it with a certain degree of cynicism. Immediately there was a scandal, it caught fire,” the actor revealed.