My Husband Stabbed Me With Knife Over Misunderstanding, Divorce-Seeking Wife Tells Court

Mrs. L. Bala has asked the Customary Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, to dissolve her marriage with Mr. J. Luwena, accusing her husband of stabbing her with a knife and always threatening to kill her whenever he spots her with a man.

In suit no: FCT/CC/BWR/CV/41/23, the mother of three accused her husband of not being financially responsible towards the family as well as denying her access to their matrimonial home anytime they had little misunderstandings.

“The last time we had a misunderstanding the respondent asked me to leave his house until he sees my mother.

“That after, both me and my mother went to see him, he asked me to pack my properties in his house without discussing anything.

“That after I packed from his house, he disgraces me, threatening to kill me anytime he sees me with a man.

“That the threat is not by mere saying but with action,” the applicant alleged.

She added that the last time they had a misunderstanding “the respondent stabbed me with knife.”

The woman subsequently urged the court to dissolve their marriage, order the husband to be paying her ₦20,000 as monthly upkeep for her and their children.

She also asked the court to restrain the husband from threatening her life.

In the midst of the matter, the parties were advised by the court to consider an out-of-court settlement.

The case was then adjourned to a date to be communicated to parties for adoption of final written address.