Adamawa: Police Begin Investigation Into Suicide Of Unidentified Man

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A yet to be identified young man living at Jambutu, Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has reportedly committed suicide in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Adamawa Police Command confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the matter was reported to the police command.

He said, “Following the report received on the incident of Young Boy that hanged himself around Rumde Baru, Yola North local Government, the Command’s Scene of crime officers were deployed by the Commissioner of Police.”

He said the police were working in collaboration with medical experts to investigate the circumstances leading to the act.

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

Advertisement

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.