My Tenure In Office Was Draining – Outgoing ICPC Chairman

The outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, has said his tenure in office as chairman was physiologically, emotionally and physically draining.

The ex-ICPC boss said this during a dinner organised for him by friends, families and some senior staff of ICPC at Ibeto Hotel, Abuja to mark the end of his pre-end of tenure leave.

Owasanoye said, “Everyday, you have to decide whether someday you should be arrested or not, whether somebody should be investigated or not investigated, whether D’Ops (Director of Operations) should go and raid somebody’s house at 2 am. It can be psychologically draining.

“I am very grateful to the government, and to the President for his indulgence and the support. I have had the opportunity to share my thoughts with him and the people very close to him.

“I do not doubt that Dr Aliyu can sustain the tempo. Dr Aliyu is a younger fit and meets the expectations that we all have.”

Owasanoye’s leadership of the Commission began in 2019 and came to an end following President Bola Tinubu’s approval of his request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave.

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigawa State, Dr. Musa Aliyu has been announced by Tinubu to take over from Owasanoye, whose tenure expires on 4th February 2024.

To acknowledge his outstanding performance while in office, some prominent Nigerians as well as friends, associates and some senior members of staff of ICPC recently held a dinner for him at Ibeto Hotel, Abuja.

Top on the list of those who attended the dinner included Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice; Justice Benedict Kanyip, President of National Industrial Court; Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, incoming ICPC Chairman and Mr.

Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, President Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Others are: Dr. Kole Shettima, Director, African Regional Office, MacArthur Foundation; Prof. Babatunde Babawale, Provost ACAN; and Ambassador Godwin Adama, former Consular General to Johannesburg.

Also in attendance were, were Sir Folu Olamiti, former Resident Consultant to ICPC; Mr. Segun Adeniyi, Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board; Pastor Seyi Malomo former Chaplain, Aso Rock; Mr. Ade Ipaye, former Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, VP’s Office; Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, former Special Adviser to the President, VP’s Office; Mr. Laolu Akande, former Senior Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to the President, VP’s Office, and many others.