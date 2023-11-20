Barcelona’s Gavi Suffers Serious Knee Injury, Ruled Out For Nine Months

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barcelona have confirmed that Gavi has suffered an ankle injury and he is expected to undergo surgery in a big blow to the club

Gavi limped off in tears in the 26th minute in Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifying encounter against Georgia after appearing to injure his knee.

The 19-year-old quickly returned to Barcelona for further check up and it has now been confirmed that the teenager has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

According to a statement on Barcelona’s website, “Tests carried out on Monday morning on the first team player Gavi have shown that he has a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus”.

The Blaugrana confirmed that Gavi will undergo surgery in the next few days.

“The player will have surgery in the coming days after which a new medical update will be released. Gavi was injured on international duty for Spain in the final game of the team’s European Championship qualifying group against Georgia. The Barca midfielder was forced off after just 26 minutes of the encounter,” the statement concluded.

Gavi is expected to be ruled out of action for the rest of the season and also miss out of the Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games next summer.

According to reports, he is expected to be ruled out of action for nine months.

Barcelona are currently without the services of Ter Stegen, Frenkie De Jong and Serge Roberto due to injuries.

Gavi has been ever-present for club and country since he was promoted from the La Masia Academy, making over 100 appearances for Barcelona and over 27 caps for Spain.

He has played 15 matches for Barcelona this season in all competitions, scoring two goals and recording one assist.