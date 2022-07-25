My Trip To UK To Correct False Narratives On Benue Killings – Ortom

103 SHARES Share Tweet

Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, Monday, said his recent trip to the United Kingdom and the United States of America afforded him the opportunity ‘to correct the wrong narratives given to the international community on the mayhem unleashed on his state by terrorists’.

Governor Ortom stated this while briefing journalists and Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

He said the mindless killings and invasion of Benue communities by terrorist herdsmen had been twisted before the international community by some powerful forces to mean they ‘were mere clashes as a result of climate change and other environmental issues’.

He said the real issues of unprovoked and coordinated attacks on communities in the state were deliberately hidden away from the international community.

Governor Ortom said as the leader of the state, he considered it as part of his duty to correct the wrong impression sold out to the outside world.

He informed the stakeholders that during the trip, he met with several international organisations, including the US State Department, International Christian Concern, ICC both in the United Kingdom and the United States of America where he presented the true situation on ground with facts and figures before the international community and called for their intervention.

He also stated that he made a case for religious freedom and tolerance in the country, saying it was the reason Benue State under his leadership had recorded no case of religious crisis as he has created the enabling environment for all citizens to practise their faith without hindrance.

He commended Benue people for standing with him in the midst of all the challenges confronting the state and expressed his determination not to give up, but ensure that the challenges are surmounted.

The state deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu; senator representing Benue North-East, Senator Gabriel Suswam; speaker, Benue State House of Assembly and PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Titus Uba; members of the State Executive and security councils, members of the State House of Assembly as well party stalwarts attended the briefing.