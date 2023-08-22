Eight Killed As Bandits’ Attacks In Benue Communities Enter Day Two

At least eight more people have been reportedly killed as bandits’ attacks in two communities of Chitto and Gbeji, in the Ukum local government area of Benue state enter the second day.

The attacks have been described as “a sustained operation by suspected bandits” which have continued to sack and pillage unprotected communities at will.

The reported attacks on Tuesday come 24 hours after armed men killed a livestock guard in the LGA, an incident that puts the total death toll of Livestock guards at five.

The killing degenerated into the burning of a market in the area while at least five persons were reportedly killed in Chitto and three in Gbeji.

Benue State has been a hotbed for bandits and herdsmen attacks which have created many internally displaced persons.

Most communities have been plundered by armed men, who have developed special operational time and style to attack communities.

Clashes between the farmers and herders which have lasted for over a decade informed the establishment of the Livestock Guard to enforce the anti-open grazing law by the Samuel Ortom administration that ended on May 29.

Latest reports obtained by THE WHISTLER said over 500 people have been killed including women and children in the last few months.