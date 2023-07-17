N32 Billion Party Fund: EFCC Visits Abdullahi Adamu After Reported Resignation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has gone after Abdullahi Adamu, the National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over his inability to account for over N32 billion raised by the party from the sale of forms for the 2023 general election.

A source in the Commission confirmed to THE WHISTLER that operatives were in Adamu’s residence on Sunday night after he reportedly tendered his resignation letter to the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The operatives visited his residence located on Ali Akilu Crescent, by Aso Rock Presidential Villa with a search warrant around 8pm.

The source who does not want to be mentioned, said he was not part of the team that went to the chairman’s house, but a colleague who was part of the team told him that they were barred by police orderlies guarding Adamu’s residence from entering the house.

According to him, the operatives were barred despite presenting search warrants as they were told that it was late to grant such a request.

It was reported that Adamu left only N7 billion in the party’s account despite claims that the party account was audited.

Adamu was said to have sought the support of the state chairmen of the party to avoid being removed but failed.

The APC state chairmen were said to have distanced themselves from the alleged action of Adamu because he didn’t carry to hem along in line with the constitution of the party.

The spokesman for the EFCC didn’t respond to calls and messages sent to him as at press time.