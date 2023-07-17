BREAKING: Omisore Shut Out Of APC Emergency Meeting Amid Resignation Reports

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Iyiola Omisore, National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been denied access to an emergency meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) amid reports that he and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, resigned from their respective positions.

THE WHISTLER reports that Omisore arrived at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja at about 12:05 PM but was shut out of the ongoing meeting.

Our correspondent observed that Omisore had entered the party secretariat situated at Blantyre Crescent in Wuse 2, shortly after some members of the APC NWC had arrived.

The visibly angry former Osun senator, however, stormed out of the building after being denied access to the conference room by the sergeant at arms.

Some of the APC NWC members who had arrived before him were Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North), Emma Enukwu Deputy National Chairman (South); National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman among others.

When asked by journalists about his reported resignation, Omisore responded: “I’m going to meet with the National Chairman, Adamu, to know why he’s not here.”

“I want to meet Adamu, and find out what’s wrong,” he said before zooming off from the party secretariat.

The meeting is taking place ahead of APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which would be attended by President Bola Tinubu.

THE WHISTLER further reports that Omisore’s exit will pave the way for the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter (Plateau State), to immediately assume office as Acting National Secretary.