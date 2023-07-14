NAF Pilots Survive As Jet Crashes In Benue

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the crash of its FT-7NI trainer jet in Makurdi, Benue State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Gabkwet, revealed this on Friday in a terse statement.

The spokesperson said two NAF pilots on board survived the crash after they ejected from the aircraft.

“Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” he said

The statement, however, did not reveal the cause of the crash.

Recall that in February, a CJ3 maritime patrol aircraft, on a routine flight lost its tyres and made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

There were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground.