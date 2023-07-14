Customers Attack GTBank Over Inability To Use Mobile App

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Customers of Guarantee Trust Bank have been locked out of their app for more than 24 hours after the lender upgraded its mobile banking app.

GTB which is a subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, announced an app upgrade.

GTB announced July 12, 2023, as the date for the release of the new and updated version of the GTWorld Mobile Banking App to the Play Store and App Store.

GTB said, “However, if App Update is not set to automatic on your mobile device, you will need to manually update your GTWorld Mobile App to experience the newly designed app.

“When you launch the GTWorld Mobile Banking App, you will see a newly designed interface if you have App Updates set on automatic.”

But after the upgrade, the lender’s customers were locked out and requested to sign in which failed, according to customers who spoke to THE WHISTLER.

Olu is one of the bank customers who has lamented the losses caused him because he has been unable to log in to his app.

He said, “Since they upgraded the GTWorld Mobile App, I have not been able to do any transactions. In fact, I have not been able to log in. They locked me out.”

Another customer Ahmadu Galadima with handle, @AhmaduGaladima, tweeted, “@gtbank don’t know what happened to you, but why on earth will you force an app update and not allow me log in with old credentials, do a password reset, use a secret question, the actual account number or card last 6digits etc? Why ask for just a phone no with an OTP that takes a year 2 drop?

Similarly, @jude_chiji said, “Please fix this app asap, I am now able to go from the first screen and stock on the OTP screen, cos no OTP is coming forth. Please fix this.”

The bank has however apologised to some customers via email.

“We are aware that you recently updated your GTWorld App and you have been unable to log in after the update… We sincerely apologise for every inconvenience you have experienced in the last 18-24 hours,” the bank said in an emailed response to a customer seen by THE WHISTLER.