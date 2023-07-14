Fresh Ministerial Appointment Rumour As Ambode Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode, has stoked fresh rumour of likely ministerial appointment after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

This is the first official meeting since he was denied a second tenure in 2019 as Lagos State Governor, a development blamed on Tinubu’s refusal to endorse his bid.

He had reunited with the president two weeks ago when he joined former governor and immediate past Works Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola and other dignitaries to host Tinubu to a reception in Lagos.

The outcome of the meeting was not immediately known as the former Lagos State Governor did not address the media but rumour of his likely emergence as Minister began again.

In three different lists in circulation, Ambode has featured prominently as a likely nominee for the Ministry of Works and Housing portfolio.

Tinubu who’s known for rewarding loyalists has less than 14 days to submit his list of ministers.

By law, the president has 60 days to create his cabinet. He was inaugurated on May 29.