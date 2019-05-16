Sponsored

NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Circulation Of Fake Cold Caplet

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
NAFDAC-Abuja
NAFDAC headquarters, Abuja

Advertisement

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public, over the circulation of a fake mixagrip cold caplets in Gombe state.

A statement by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, on Thursday, says that the fake drugs that had no name and address of the manufacturer was discovered during routine surveillance in Gombe metropolis.

RELATED

Saraki Congratulates Emefiele, Confirms His Second Term As…

Ohanaeze Thanks Buhari For Re-appointing Emefiele

“During routine surveillance in Gombe, NAFDAC discovered the circulation of fake mixagrip caplets.

Advertisement

“The drugs were without the name and address of the manufacturer, instead, it was just written manufactured in India for Afrowell Exports Mumbai, India.

“Other important features accompanying the pack include: Code No. -MH/DRUGS/MH/101063A; Batch No. – V18635; Manufacturing date – 10/2018 with Expiry date reading 09/2021,” Adeyeye disclosed.

The NAFDAC boss clarified that the genuine product was manufactured in Nigeria by Orange Kalbe Limited with address at 66/68 Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos State.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!