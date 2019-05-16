Advertisement

Veteran Nigerian singer, John Asiemo popularly known as Daddy Showkey has reacted to the arrest of Naira Marley by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Daddy Showkey slammed Naira Marley for insulting his elder (Ruggedman) on social media but appealed to the anti-graft agency to find a way of freeing the young musician.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Naira Marley and Ruggedman had an online brawl which went on back and forth.

Advertisement

According to the singer, he believes Naira Marley made the disrespectful comments about ‘Yahoo Boys ‘under the influence of a substance he smoked.

He said: “A lot of Nigerians have called me because of Naira Marley.

“I lived a dangerous life on the streets as a young man but that doesn’t mean I will advise his child or any young person to live the same way and make the same mistakes I made.

“Temper justice with mercy. This is just a young man growing up. Let us not use his mistakes to spoil his career we all went through so many things growing up.

“We can use him as a spokesman to young people against crime EFCC, maybe he will learn with this,”

Advertisement

Recall that the spokesman for the EFCC, Tony Orilade, stated that the EFCC is holding on to Naira Marley because of some hard evidence found in his laptop and he might be charged to court in the light of the evidence recovered.

Naira Marley, Zlatan, and three others were arrested by the police on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Lagos for their alleged involvement in Internet fraud popularly known as Yahoo.