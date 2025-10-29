NAICOM, FRSC To Enforce Compulsory Third-Party Motor Insurance

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have inaugurated a Joint Committee on the Enforcement of Compulsory Third-Party Motor Insurance.

The event, held at NAICOM’s Headquarters in Abuja, marks a major step in the implementation of the provisions of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 and reinforces both institutions’ shared commitment to strengthening road safety, promoting insurance compliance, and ensuring prompt compensation for accident victims.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, commended the FRSC for its leadership and partnership in driving this initiative.

He noted that the collaboration would deliver concrete benefits to Nigerians through effective enforcement of compulsory third-party motor insurance; integration of insurance and vehicle registration databases;

enhanced protection and compensation for road accident victims; and increased public education on insurance obligations and consumer rights.

Omosehin emphasised that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at reforming key sectors for inclusive national development.

In his remarks, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, noted that the partnership would significantly improve the enforcement of compulsory motor insurance nationwide and enhance the welfare of road users.

The Corps Marshal reaffirmed FRSC’s readiness to support this initiative through technology integration, data sharing, and field enforcement.

He described the partnership as a model of inter-agency synergy that would not only reduce road accidents but also enhance the government’s capacity to provide prompt financial and medical support to victims.

He further emphasised that collaboration among public institutions is crucial for achieving national development goals and assured that FRSC remains fully committed to ensuring the sustainability of this initiative.