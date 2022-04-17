NANS Raises The Alarm Over Robbery Attacks Against Ilaro Poly Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students has called the attention of the police and other security agencies in Ogun State to incessant robbery attacks against students of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro.

The students said their colleagues at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro have been going through hell in the hands of the men of the underworld.

The Deputy Coordinator, NANS South-West Zone, John Alao, and Public Relations Officer of the students’ body in the zone, Opeluwa Awoyinfa, raised the alarm in a statement jointly signed by the duo and made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

The NANS said students of the polytechnic are living in perpetual fear of possible attack, saying this is having a serious negative impact on their learning.

.The statement read, “We are heartbroken and extremely pained hearing and also seeing that our colleagues who are students of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro are being

robbed, and injured where they reside in Ilaro.

“Student community should be peaceful and safe, so as to engender adequate learning.but instead they live in constant fear of armed robbers.

“Students’ residential areas have become unsafe and the area needs a focused attention of the security agents.

“The expectation we have is seeing the school authority getting a means to combat and curb any form of insecurities in and out of the school campus.

“We hereby call on the school management of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, through the Directorate Of Students Affairs, Commissioner Of Police in the state Director of State Services and other security agencies to ensure restoration of peace and security in the students’ community as priority.”

The students also called on Governor Dapo Abiodun, the lawmakers represenring the area and the monarch of Ilaro town to come to the rescue to the students in the town.