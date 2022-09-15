NAPIMS, Chevron-Stardeep To Align Focus Areas For Agbami FPSO

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), and Chevron -Stardeep are to align their focus areas for the Agbami Floating Production Storage and Offloading.

The NAPIMS Group General Manager, Mr Bala Wunti, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Chevron-Stardeep operated Agbami FPSO.

His visit to the world-class FPSO facility is in continuation of NAPIMS familiarization with the hard-working professionals helping to contribute their quota to the energy requirements of Nigeria and the world.

Wunti described the visit as a fact-finding opportunity to assess the operations of the FPSO, which is the host facility for hydrocarbon production from the unitized Agbami field straddling OML 128 and Famfa’s OML 127.

Agbami FPSO commenced operations in 2007 and recently celebrated 1 billion barrel cumulative production through the professional efforts of the personnel, safe operations, and high standard maintenance of the facility.

According to the NAPIMS Boss, a key objective of the visit is to ensure NAPIMS and Chevron-Stardeep align on focus areas for the Agbami FPSO.

He said, “One focus area discussed during the visit was the need to sustain our contribution to providing our nation’s energy security and energy need of the world through accelerated seismic acquisition and processing.

NAPIMS Group General Manager, Mr Bala Wunti and Chevron -Stardeep Team

“This will ensure the FPSO capacity is maximized, and production is kept at near nameplate levels for many years.”

He gave other key focus areas for the partnership to include continuing the drive for safe operations, efficient management of costs, prioritizing asset integrity maintenance, and keeping 2022 production promise through schedule management for the 2022 Turnaround Maintenance.

“We shared the NAPIMS 3Cs of partnership; Critical-Thinking, Communication, and Collaboration, which we believe will foster amiable yet professional relationship between NAPIMS as a non-operating partner and Chevron-Stardeep as operator,” he added.

The team was led to the Agbami FPSO by Chevron Directors Bobby Hulett (Director, Deepwater & PSC) and Cosmas Iwueze (Director, Business Services).

Other Chevron leadership on the visit include Edwina Oluwakayode-Kentebe (GM, Government Relations), Brikinn Esimaje (GM, PGPA), Mojisola Ogunbameru (Manager, Facilities Engineering) and Adefemi Sosanya (Superintendent, HES).

Other top management staff from Chevron that NAPIMS interfaced with are Michelle Obatoyinbo (GM, Deepwater Operations), Aitokhuehi Inegbenose (Manager, DW Assets), and Adenike Adebisi (Manager, Operations & Maintenance Support).

Members of the team were hosted on the FPSO by a highly motivated team led by Offshore Installation Manager, Oluwole Oyejobi.

Wunti said their palpable enthusiasm displayed assured the team that the Agbami FPSO will continue to lead the class for many years to come.

“As a parting gift, we shared the NAPIMS SSCE way of execution with the Agbami FPSO team. This includes Safety, Speed of execution, Compliance and Excellence at all times.

We requested the Agbami FPSO team to sustain excellence as a culture by demonstrating Execution Excellence, Operational Excellence, Cost Excellence and Commercial Excellence in the operations and maintenance of the facility,” he added.