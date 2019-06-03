Sponsored

NASS LEADERSHIP: Suit Seeking Gbajabiamila’s Disqualification Adjourned

Nigeria Politics
By Richard Anyebe
Femi-Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajaniamila

A suit challenging the eligibility of Femi Gbajabiamila to contest for the position of speaker of the House of Representative in the 9th National Assembly has been adjourned till Friday this week.

The suit was adjourned by Justice Inyang Ekwo following the prayer of Philip Undie’s counsel, Olasupo Azeez, that the defendant was yet to be served with the originating process.

Recall that Mr Azeez had earlier prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable the plaintiff regularise the processes before the court and to serve all the defendants by way of substituted means and it was granted.

Mr Undie in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/539/2019 is challenging the eligibility of Mr Gbajabiamila on the grounds that he has a criminal allegation in the state of Georgia, U.S.

Other defendants in the suit are the House of Representative, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The plaintiff in the suit said that Mr Gbajabiamila ought not to be allowed to contest for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives based on information that he had been criminally convicted by the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia.

