National Mosque Imam Justifies Killing Of Sokoto Female Student 

Despite strong condemnation of the killing of a 200-level student, Deborah Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, for alleged blasphemy by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, the Imam of National Mosque Abuja, Prof. Ibrahim Maqari, has found reason to justify it.

The Sultan’s statement reads : “The Sultanate Council has learnt with dismay of the unfortunate happening at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, SSCOE Sokoto that led to the loss of life of a female student of the institution.

“The Sultanate Council condemns the incident in its totality and has urged the security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice.”

Maqari stated on Friday through his twitter handle @profmaqari that there are red lines for Muslims which must not be crossed.

The 200-level student was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad and was beaten to a pulp and later burnt.

The police said two persons had been arrested while the state government had ordered the school to be shutdown indefinitely.

But in a shocking tweet on Friday, Maqari said, “It should be known to everyone that we the Muslims have some redlines beyond which MUST NOT be crossed. The dignity of the Prophet (PBUH) is at the forefront of the redlines.

“If our grievances are not properly addressed, then we should not be criticized for addressing them ourselves.”

THE WHISTLER contacted Maqari for further clarification through his twitter account that has 9,331 followers but has yet to get response from him.

The Abuja National Mosque is the national mosque of Nigeria. The mosque was built in 1984 and is open to the non-Muslim public, except during congregational prayers.