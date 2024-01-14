Nations Cup: Osimhen On Target As Super Eagles Falter Against Equatorial Guinea

The Super Eagles of Nigeria started their 2023 Nations Cup campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Peseiro handed Nwabili the nod to start in goal while captain William Troost-Ekong partnered Semi Ajayi in the heart of the defence.

The trio of Alhassan Yusuf, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka started in the midfield.

The Super Eagles started with intent and purpose in the early stages of the game, but they couldn’t break the deadlock.

Victor Osimhen was presented with an opportunity but his header failed to hit the target.

Equatorial Guinea took a shock lead through Iban Salvador in the 36th minute after the Super Eagles defenders failed to clear their lines.

A minute later, Victor Osimhen brought Nigeria back into the game with a clinical header from Ademola Lookman’s corner.

Both sides failed to add to their tally in the first half as it ended 1-1.

The Super Eagles started the second half with a renewed commitment to get into the lead, creating numerous chances.

Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper, Jesus Owono was in his best elements to deny Victor Osimhen twice.

Alhassan Yusuf limped off injured in deep in the second half. He was replaced by Joe Aribo.

Peseiro also introduced Samuel Chukwueze for Moses Simon in a bid to get something out of the game.

Osimhen missed a glorious chance to score the second goal when he dragged his effort wide off the post following a sublime pass from Alex Iwobi.

Equatorial Guinea survived a late flurry of pressure from Nigeria to hold on for a 1–1 draw.

The Super Eagles will be disappointed with a point after missing numerous chances to earn the maximum points.

Ivory Coast currently tops Group A with three points, while Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have one point apiece.

Up next for the Super Eagles is a mouthwatering clash against hosts, Ivory Coast on Thursday while Equatorial Guinea battles Guinea-Bissau on the same day.