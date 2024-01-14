Davos 2024: VP Shettima Departs To Join Macron, Blinken For World Economic Forum In Switzerland

Amidst global diplomatic and economic anxieties, Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Nigeria to join other world leaders at the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Shettima will join the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other political and business leaders at the forum to be held from January 15 to January 19, 2024.

Key stakeholders in the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, including the leaders of Qatar, UAE, and Israel, are expected to attend high-level diplomatic talks aimed at finding paths to peace.

According to Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima’s media aide, the vice president left Nigeria with a briefcase full of purpose.

The VP will co-chair the launch of the Private Sector Action Plan for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) which is key to unlocking the continent’s economic potential.

He will also hold discussions with the MD of the International Finance Corporation and Vietnam’s Prime Minister.

“Also on the sidelines of the annual meeting, Shettima will chair a roundtable dialogue on Nigeria’s economic path.

“He will also attend a special session dedicated to building trust in the global energy transition programme,” Nkwocha added.

World leaders attending the summit are expected to find lasting solutions to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.