NBA Meets Rivers CP As Kidnapped Ex-President Spends 7th Day In Captivity

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau SAN, has visited the Rivers State Commissioner of Police over the kidnapped former President of the NBA, Mr Okey Wali, SAN, who is yet to be freed by his abductors.

THE WHISTLER reports that Wali was abducted in the early hours of Monday, April 17, along the East–West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The association had said Wali’s convoy was attacked before his abduction.

Maikyau visited Rivers and held a closed-door meeting with the CP, according to a statement made available to THE WHISTLER by the National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Habeeb Lawal.

Earlier, Maikyau visited the family of Okey to empathize with them and pray for the release of their son, brother and father.

He expressed his concern over the unfortunate incident.

“Mr Okey, SAN, who is the 26th President of the NBA was reportedly kidnapped at gun point last Monday, 17th April 2023, along the Obiri Ikwerre flyover on East-West road in Obio/Akpotu Local Government Area of Port Harcourt.

“The kidnappers shot and killed one of his aides while two policemen attached to the former NBA President were seriously injured in the incident.

“Mr. Maikyau SAN and his delegation of Chairmen, Secretaries, and other senior members of the Bar from the branches of NBA in Rivers State were received by Mr. Kingsley Wenenda Wali, and Mrs Wali, the younger brother and the wife of the kidnapped former president.

“The duo commended the NBA President and his delegation for the visit.

“Prayer session was held for God’s intervention to secure his release.

“The President urged the family to keep faith in God and believe that Mr Okey Wali SAN would be released to the family by the grace of God Almighty,” the statement partly reads.

The President also seized the opportunity to visit the Chairman, Body of Benchers, Hon.Justice Mary Odili (JSC Rtd), at her residence where the duo discussed developments around the judiciary.

“The Chairman of the Body of Benchers appreciated the President and the delegation for the visit.

“Discussion centered on the promotion of the rule of law and the justice sector,” NBA stated.