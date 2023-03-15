NCC Launches Consumer Assistance Desk At Abuja Airport

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has unveiled a consumer assistance desk called the Telecom Consumer Assistance, Resolution and Enquiries Desk (TELCARE) at the arrival lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The launch is part of the activities commemorating the 2023 World Consumer Rights Day.

This was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, through the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management), NCC, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, on Wednesday.

The NCC Boss added that the desk at the airport will be the first of many, as the Commission plans to set up the desk at strategic locations across the country to provide information to telecom consumers.

Danbatta noted that the TELCARE desk serves as an additional platform to receive and facilitate the resolution of consumer complaints; provides a means through which consumers and citizens can make inquiries on consumer issues; provide a platform for advocacy on any thematic consumer issue or concerns; to further enhance awareness of the commission’s activities.

He said that the NCC would ensure that its regulatory mandate for the year would partly be formed by the theme of 2023 World Consumer Rights Day which is, ‘Empowering consumers through clean energy transition’.

“We are committed to responsibly using the world’s resources, including protecting the environment by supporting the industry to transition to renewable energy,” he added.

He said the commission’s Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) will sensitize telecom consumers about these interventions aimed at making the environment better for all of humanity while adding that the CAB will carry this out as part of its Consumer Education mandate, with a significant part of this effort dedicated to providing information that equips the consumer to thrive in a world that has embraced digital finance.

“Through its outreach programmes, which have continued to re-tool to reflect existing realities and trends, the CAB will use its consumer-centric initiatives such as the Telecom Consumer Parliament, Telecom Consumer Town Hall on Radio, Telecom Consumer Conversations as well as social media platforms and Consumer Portal to sensitize consumers on how renewable energy benefits them and their role in achieving industry transition to it in the interest of the environment.

“The CAB will develop and produce various consumer education materials such as Flexi and Roll-up Banners, and Handbills, and update its Consumer Handbook to include the message about renewable energy,” he added.