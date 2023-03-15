Sanwo Olu Orders Probe For Pupil Sent Out Of Class Over Obi Poster

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the State Ministry of Education to begin probing the report that a pupil was sent out of school for wrapping her notebook with a poster of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly occurred at Odomola Junior Secondary School, Epe and the mother of the pupil took to social media to cry out against the sanction which her daughter, 10-year-old Marvelous Barinada, received from the principal of the school.

“This is to inform you all, that my daughter, Marvellous Barinada, was exited from Odomola Secondary School today 14th March 2023, by the principal, just because my daughter used Peter Obi’s poster paper to wrap her notebook for school.

“And this girl is just ten years old. She didn’t know anything about politics, but she was sent away from school without informing the parents because they say we support Peter Obi and Labour Party.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the Old Boys Association of the school, OdomolaSecondary School (OSSOSA) explained why the student was sent home.

They stated that the pupil was not sent home because of her support for Peter Obi, but rather, to protect other pupils.

Advertisement

According to the association, Barinada was distributing the posters during school hours, which the principal considered to be a nuisance.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who announced the governor’s directive on Wednesday, said that he has approved the recall of the principal, who will be asked to explain the incident.

“The Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education, and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel, or teacher to act in such a manner,” Adefisayo stated.

The commissioner reassured the public that “the matter would be dealt with within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable – if true. “

“A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules,” Adefisayo stated.