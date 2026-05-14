Tinubu Demands Level Playing Field As APC Begins Primaries

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President Bola Tinubu has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure fairness, unity and internal democracy as the party begins its nationwide primaries.

Tinubu, who is currently participating in the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, said all aspirants must be given a “level playing field” in the process.

Quoting him, “…I am pleased to witness this historic moment in the annals of our party. The party we formed just like yesterday is gearing up for its fourth election cycle. It is a source of pride for me, and I believe for all our distinguished leaders and teeming members.”

Tinubu said the APC is built on “the firm principles of progressive politics, consensus democracy, and personal devotion and sacrifice,” adding that those values must guide the conduct of the primaries.

“We founded the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the firm principles of progressive politics, consensus democracy, and personal devotion and sacrifice. This principle of selflessness and devotion has seen us go through each election cycle and come out firmer together. We must consolidate on it as we go into the primaries tomorrow,” the President stated.

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He described the primaries as more than candidate-selection exercises, saying they reflect the party’s unity and strength.

“The primary elections, kicking off with those for House of Representatives aspirants tomorrow and culminating in the presidential primaries on May 25, 2026, are not mere exercises to produce our standard bearers. They are a referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party. They present an opportunity to renew the bond and ideals that we share,” he said.

Tinubu acknowledged ongoing efforts within the party to produce consensus candidates, describing the approach as positive for internal cohesion.

“I am aware that, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act (2026) and our party’s constitution, leaders at various levels have initiated conversations to produce consensus candidates. It is a commendable option that would help in reducing rancour and bad blood among party members,” he said.

The president, however, stressed that where consensus fails, members must embrace peaceful competition.

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“Election is an essential ingredient of democracy. Where consensus fails, I urge us all to go into the primaries as brothers and sisters. All participants in the primaries, as contestants or voters, must keep the peace and be ready to play as sportsmen and women in the overall interest of the party and our country,” Tinubu said.

He warned against divisive politics and urged both winners and losers to act with restraint.

“We cannot afford rancorous conduct or the debasement of our democracy and party unity. In every contest, there will be a winner and a loser. I urge the winners not to gloat in victory and the losers to show sportsmanship by taking things in their stride and preparing for another time,” he said.

Tinubu also called on party leaders to ensure fairness across all levels of the primaries.

“To the party leadership, our governors, and other leaders, I urge you to be fair and just. You must rise above sentiment to offer all aspirants a level playing field that guarantees participation without let or hindrance,” he said.

He further appealed for inclusion of women and young people in the process, saying their participation remained essential to the party’s future.

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“The inclusion of women and youth is dear to my heart. I appeal to voters in the primaries and leaders at all levels to give special consideration to our women and youth in the contest. We cannot afford to relegate the two significant demographics of our population,” he stated.

Tinubu also cautioned security agencies to remain neutral during the exercise.

“Lastly, the Police and other security agencies must remain professional and avoid acting as interlopers during this exercise. Your duties strictly centre on ensuring peaceful exercise. Nothing more,” he said.

He wished party members success in the primaries and expressed optimism about the APC’s prospects in the general elections.