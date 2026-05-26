Hayatu-Deen Boycotts ADC Presidential Primary, Alleges Rigging

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Presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has withdrawn from the final stage of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary, citing alleged widespread irregularities in the process.

Hayatu-Deen said he would not attend the official announcement of results, raising concerns over reported vote rigging across several states.

“I will not be attending the announcement of the ADC Presidential Election Results today,” he said, adding that he had personally observed some of the alleged irregularities and would consult on his next steps.

The primary has been keenly contested by Hayatu-Deen, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

Hayatu-Deen’s boycott comes amid early results showing Atiku leading in several states, a development that could further heighten tensions within the party.

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Despite the allegations, the ADC had earlier maintained that the primary process was transparent and credible.

Party officials are expected to proceed with the announcement of final results in Abuja as scheduled.