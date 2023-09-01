NDDC: Gov Otu Lauds Tinubu For Replacing PDP Nominee With APC Member

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for heeding calls by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who demanded the removal of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members that he appointed to the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Advertisement

The Presidency announced late Friday that President Tinubu had approved the amendment of the nomination list, replacing Asu Oku Okang with Orok Otuk Duk as the nominee from Cross River.

Tinubu also replaced Kolade Akinjo with Otito Atikase as Ondo’s representative on the governing board of the NDDC.

Reacting to the development, Governor Otu hailed Tinubu for “acting decisively” on the Cross River State nominee for the NDDC.

“I wish to graciously thank Mr. President for acting timely and decisively in correcting what I believe was not a deliberate anomaly in the nomination of a non-member of our great party, the APC, into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The swiftness in which the matter that has agitated millions of our party faithful not just in Cross River State, but across the country, demonstrates that we have a listening president, one who is prepared to respond to the yearning and aspirations of not just APC members, but Nigerians in general,” a statement by Emmanuel Ogbeche, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said.

Advertisement

Otu also congratulated Duk on being named to the NDDC board and charged him to see it as an opportunity to attract developmental projects to the state, especially oil-bearing communities.

Otu further commended members of the APC in the state for being steadfast, calling on them to be patient with his administration as he remains committed to his People’s First Agenda of placing the state amongst those up in the development index.