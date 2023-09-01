JUST IN: Tinubu Bows To APC, Replaces PDP Members Appointed To NDDC Board

President Bola Tinubu has heeded calls by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) demanding the removal of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members that he appointed to the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The APC in Ondo State had rejected the nomination of Kolade Akinjo as the state’s representative on the governing board of the NDDC.

The party said Akinjo is a member of the opposition PDP and worked against the APC and Tinubu during the last general election.

Similarly, APC members in Cross River State rejected the appointment of Asu Oku Okang as a nominee from the state, noting that Okang is a staunch and active member of the PDP.

Following these, the presidency announced late Friday that Tinubu had approved the amendment of the nomination list.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu “has approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new Ondo State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.

“The President has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative nominee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.”

Ngelale said the immediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, will continue to function in acting capacity pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

The NDDC is a federal agency responsible for the development of the Niger Delta region. It has been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement in recent years.