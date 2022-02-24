NDLEA Arrests Naira Marley’s Artists Zinoleesky, Mohbad

The National Drug Leg Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two artists under the music label of singer Naira Marley after allegedly recovering drugs from their residence.

Operatives of the anti-narcotics agency were said to have busted the Lagos apartment of the artists in the early hours of Wednesday.

Videos in circulation on social media showed how the operatives engaged in a scuffle with some persons who tried to obstruct their operation.

The operatives subsequently arrested and handcuffed Mohbad and Zinoleesky and took them away in their vehicle.

The incident came six weeks after the agency raided the Lekki apartment of popular Instagram comedian, Sunday Joshua, also known as De-General.

The comedian was arrested alongside one other person and charged to court after the operatives allegedly found Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, and some equipment for drug use in his house.

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, however, set them free on the grounds that the volume of substance found in the apartment was minimal.

Osiagor had said that he would rather convict the defendants and caution them, rather than sentence them.