NDLEA Arrests Suspected Drug Dealers In Rivers State

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Rivers State Command said it has apprehended three suspected drug peddlers in Port Harcourt.

The suspects, identified as Happiness Joseph, Larry Samuel and Mark James were arrested during a raid at the Abuja Waterfront in Port Harcourt.

A statement on Monday by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said a large volume of illicit drugs and the sum of seven hundred and ninety thousand naira were recovered from the suspects.

According to the statement, “Operatives on Thursday 24th March raided the notorious Abuja Water Front of Port Harcourt City following information provided by arrested suspects on their sources of supply.

“A total of three suspects: Larry Samuel; Mark James and Happiness Joseph were arrested at the drug hub with 339.524kg of Cannabis Sativa, Methamphetamine and Tramadol seized and N791, 100.00 cash recovered from them while another drug dealer in the area Uduak Paul Emmanuel remains at large.”

Babafemi added that the chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd), has commended the gallant officers for their diligence and vigilance.