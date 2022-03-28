Nigeria Vs Ghana: FG To Give Nigerians 20,000 Free Tickets

The Federal Government has bought 20,000 tickets for Nigerians to watch the match between the Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana.

The tickets also come with a free boarding of vehicles to the stadium.

The free tickets is a joint effort of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Nigerian Football Federation, according to Bashir Ahmed, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant Digital on New Media.

Bashir tweeted on Monday that, “As the Super Eagles play Black Stars of Ghana tomorrow at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and NFF jointly bought 20,000 tickets for Nigerians.

“You can get the ticket at a bus station close to you while boarding the bus to the stadium for FREE.”

Nigeria will play Ghana on Tuesday in the second leg of the World Cup qualifiers at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Ghana hosted Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday in Kumasi where they drew 0-0 after 90 minutes.

One of the teams will qualify for the Quarter 2022 World Cup.

The Super Eagles are eyeing their 7th appearance at the World Cup, while the black stars of Ghana are looking for their fourth.

Each ticket is sold for N2,000 according to the to DAAR Communications, the ticketing rights holder for football matches.

This means that the Youth Ministry and the NFF paid N40m for the tickets.

The capacity of the MKO Abiola Stadium is 60,491.