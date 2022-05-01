NDLEA Intercepts N1.1bn Travellers’ Cheques, 10.89kg Of Cocaine In Lagos Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, have intercepted travellers’ cheques in different foreign currencies with a total value of N1,157, 670,469.92 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NDLEA in a statement on Sunday, signed by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed that a suspect, Oguma Richard Uchenna was arrested in connection with the attempt to export the cheques.

The cheques, according to the agency, were neatly concealed inside four bound hardcover books disguised as academic project literature, to the United Kingdom.

Babafemi said the financial instruments suspected to be counterfeits were discovered on April 27 at the NAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport during cargo examination of some consignments meant for exportation to the UK on a cargo flight.

A breakdown of the cheques showed that they had monetary values of $287,623.31; $1,456,300 and 1,297,800 Euros.

Similarly, operatives of NDLEA at the airport foiled attempts by drug traffickers to smuggle 10.89 kilograms of cocaine through a Qatar Airways flight into the country.

The illicit drug was said to have been hidden in seven children’s duvets packed in an unaccompanied bag from Brazil.

Meanwhile, raid operations in Kaduna, Ondo and Akwa Ibom states have led to the seizure of about 2,000kg of Tramadol, Codeine, Cannabis and Heroin.

Narcotic officers in Ondo state had recovered 401kg of cannabis and two suspects including Julius Dapo, 56 and Emeka Ikebuaku, 32, were arrested at Ipele forest in Owo area on April 24.

On the same day, the agency had also arrested a transborder drug trafficker, Chigbo Chinonye, 42, with amphetamine weighing 2.5kg and heroin weighing 0.5kg during a stop and search operation conducted along Oron- Ibaka road on his way to Cameroon.

“He concealed the drugs using false bottom packaging,” the statement read.

It added, “In Kaduna, a total of 47 cartons of suspected fake Tramadol, comprising 2,350,000 tablets, weighing 1222kg were seized in Zaria on Monday 25th April while a dealer, Chinedu Asogwa was arrested the following day 26th April along Abuja-Kaduna express road, with 2919 bottles of cough syrup with codeine, measuring 291.9litres and a gross weight of 396kg.

“While commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna Commands of the Agency for the seizures and arrests in the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain steadfast and vigilant in their areas of responsibility.”

