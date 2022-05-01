PDP Appeals Decision On Suit Seeking To Stop Party’s Presidential Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party has approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja requesting it to vacate a lower court order which directed parties to appear on May 5 and show cause why its presidential primary of May 28 should not be stopped.

On April 28, Dr. Ndukwe Cosmas Chukwudi, one of the party’s presidential aspirants had through his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, filed an ex parte motion against the forthcoming primary.

He is alleging that the party’s reluctance to zone its presidential ticket to the South East is contrary to the spirit of fairness.

During the proceedings, the counsel to the PDP, Kalu Agu Kalu, had urged Justice Donatus Okorowo not to grant the application.

But the presiding judge fixed May 5 for parties argue on the direction of his verdict on the motion.

It is this decision that the PDP Primary Election Planning Committee Chairman, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has appealed against before the appellate court.

Although no date has been fixed to hear the appeal, Anyanwu stated in his appeal that the trial court should not have listened to an aspirant who failed to meet up with requirements enshrined in Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022.