ADC Leadership Dispute Returns To Court Friday

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The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, May 8, for hearing a suit filed by former African Democratic Congress deputy national chairman, Nafiu Bala, challenging the leadership of former Senate President David Mark.

Justice Emeka Nwite will preside over the matter, which follows a recent Supreme Court decision directing all parties to return to the trial court for determination of the substantive issues in dispute.

Bala had approached the court in September 2025, seeking to restrain Mark and his faction from presenting themselves as the legitimate national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He contended that, under the party’s constitution, he was entitled to assume leadership following the exit of party founder Ralph Nwosu, and asked the court to also stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the Mark-led executive.

Mark, however, challenged the jurisdiction of the trial court and escalated the matter to the Court of Appeal, which in March 2026 dismissed his appeal as incompetent and lacking merit.

Dissatisfied, he proceeded to the Supreme Court.

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In a unanimous judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court held that Mark failed to obtain the required leave before filing his earlier appeal, and accordingly ordered the parties back to the Federal High Court for determination of the substantive issues.

The court also faulted the Court of Appeal for issuing a status quo order after dismissing the appeal, describing it as an action taken without jurisdiction.

Friday’s hearing is expected to address the central question of who holds legitimate control of the ADC, as both factions continue to position themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections.