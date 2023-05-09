NECO Reschedules School For The Gifted Entrance Exam

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the entrance examinations conducted for academically gifted students into the Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

The exams, which were supposed to hold on Saturday, 13th May 2023, will now hold on Saturday 10th June 2023.

According to a statement by NECO, the exams were rescheduled “to enable more candidates to register for the examination following a request by some stakeholders for an extension of the registration period.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, and other relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination. The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.”

NECO described the academy as a training ground for molding the gifted and talented children of Nigeria.

“It provides enormous opportunities for outstanding gifted students to develop their potential in the interest of nation-building and technological development,” the body added.

NECO added that students who gain admission into the school are entitled to scholarships such as tuition waivers, external examination fee waivers, free feeding, and others