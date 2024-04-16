Low Enrolment Forces NECO To Reschedule Common Entrance Examination To Unity Colleges, Gifted Schools

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has re-scheduled the 2024, National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges and the Entrance Examination into Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

The Council in a statement signed by its Ag. Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani on Tuesday, disclosed that the rescheduling of the two examinations was due to low enrolment of candidates.

It added that the National Common Entrance Examination which was earlier scheduled to hold on April 20, 2024, will now hold on June 1, 2024.

“Also, the Entrance Examination for Gifted and Talented Children into Federal Government Academy, Suleja, earlier Scheduled to hold on 4th May, 2024 will now hold on 25th May, 2024,” it said.

The statement urged all candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new dates for the examinations.

“The Registration of candidates will continue till the new dates for the examinations,” the council added.