NELFUND Releases Funds For 1,067 Students

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has released funds for three institutions, supporting 1,067 students in the 2024/2025 academic session.

NELFUND disclosed this on its X handle on Wednesday.

According to NELFUND, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, received N5,543,000.00 to support 142 students while Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, got N27,579,600.00 for 410 students.

Also, Sokoto State University received a total of N26,490,500.00, with N25,297,700.00 for 491 students in Batch D and N1,192,800.00 for 24 students in Batch E.

According to NELFUND, with the paid loans, beneficiaries will be able to continue their ND, HND, and degree programmes without tuition barriers.

The beneficiary institutions acknowledged receipt of the funds through separate letters signed by their respective heads.

The letters, signed by Registrar of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Atiku Muhammad Bello, Vice-chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof. M.B. Yerima and Rector of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Engr. Mohammad Abdullahi, confirmed the receipt of the disbursed funds.

“I am writing to acknowledge the receipt of Five Million, Five Hundred and FortyThree Naira (N5,543,000.00) on 6 November 2025 being payment for school fees for One Hundred and Forty-Two Students (142) under your loan Scheme. On behalf of the beneficiaries, I would want to commend and appreciate your consideration for Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria students. Please accept my highest regards and assurances,” Abdullahi said.

As of December 2, NELFUND said it has disbursed a total of N140,884,471,374 in loans to 788,947 students across 262 institutions.