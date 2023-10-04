NEPC Boss Wants Ginger Fungi Infestation Addressed, Says Disease May Disrupt Nigeria’s Forex Inflow

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Dr Ezra Yakusak, on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on the ginger fungi infestation disease, stating that if unaddressed, it is capable of disrupting Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

He said this during the second conference on non-oil exports holding in Abuja with the theme, “Building a Sustainable National Economy through Non-oil Export.”

Nigeria’s ginger has been adjudged as the best in the world due its unique aroma, pungency and high oleorosin content.

This makes Nigeria one of the largest exporters of ginger in the world.

But Yakusak said the Council had received several complaints of the outbreak of the strange disease ravaging ginger farms in Kaduna State.

He said so far, about 2,503.9 hectares of farmland have been affected with an estimated loss of over N8bn.

Apart from the huge financial and economic loss, Yakusak noted that the disease is affecting the income and livelihood of ginger farmers who are mostly micro and small businesses.

“With the outbreak of the disease, Nigeria’s non-oil export performance may experience a steep decline, except the issue is adequately addressed.

“May I stress that this is not the time for us to accommodate any minute disruption in our foreign exchange inflow. With the current state of the Naira, every single source of foreign exchange must be carefully and jealously protected.

“It is in this direction that I call on the Federal Government to declare the ginger fungi infestation as a crop pandemic and fight it with the same viciousness our nation fought covid- 19 pandemic to a standstill.”

He described the theme of the conference as apt adding that it was carefully chosen in view of the current economic realities of dwindling government revenues and foreign exchange deficits.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Doris Anite who spoke at the event said that for too long, Nigeria has operated a mono-economy, focusing on oil and gas to the detriment of other exportable commodities.

According to her, Nigeria’s diversification efforts are however beginning to yield success as non-oil exports grew by almost 40 per cent in 2022, reaching $4.820bn.

She said, “We no longer have the luxury of business as usual when it comes to the business of making sure Nigeria succeeds.

“We can no longer afford to export raw materials cheaply and import finished products at premium prices. That train has stopped and will not be starting again.

“Our focus for exports is locally manufactured value-added products, that create both business and employment.”

The minister said the government is working to provide the right hard and soft infrastructure for exports.

“We are dismantling slowers of growth like the multiple exchange rate system, fuel subsidies and ramping up our Ease of Doing Business program.

“Earlier this year we achieved a milestone with the passage of the Business Facilitation Act,” she added.

The minister explained further that while the economy is going through a hard time and the rising cost of fuel and everyday items is tasking; significant increase in non-oil exports will help come out victorious during this tough time.

“We must do all we can to encourage more business owners to explore exports, even if it is in a small way,” she added.